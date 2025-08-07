$41.610.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Superman" in Trump's service: actor Dean Cain to become an ICE agent and support mass deportations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

Actor Dean Cain, known for his role as Superman, has become an ICE agent to support mass deportations of migrants. His decision coincides with the tightening of immigration control in the US.

"Superman" in Trump's service: actor Dean Cain to become an ICE agent and support mass deportations

Former Superman actor Dean Cain has publicly announced his decision to join the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He intends to personally support Donald Trump's policy of strict migrant deportation – and is already preparing to take the oath. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Dean Cain – an actor known to viewers for his role as Superman in the series "Lois & Clark" – unexpectedly for many decided to exchange cinematic superpower for a real federal agent uniform. In a recent interview on Fox News, Cain stated that he is joining ICE – the American immigration control service, which is currently actively supporting the Trump administration's mass deportation program.

I was already a sheriff's deputy and a reserve police officer. But after I shared an ICE video on my Instagram, everything started to spin. I talked to the agents – and I'm ready to take the oath in the near future

- Cain told Fox News. 

His decision coincided with the active phase of Trump's campaign to strengthen immigration control: ICE received record funding – $75 billion – to hire 10,000 new agents by 2029. The service already conducts up to 3,000 arrests per day. Moreover, raids are often accompanied by criticism due to the detention of people without proper verification of legal status – including legal residents and even US citizens.

This country was built by patriots who acted decisively, even when it was not popular. I believe I am making the right move

- Cain noted.

He also called on other law enforcement veterans to join him to "protect America."

However, ICE's actions are causing a wave of protests across the country. People are being detained on the streets, and activists who film arrests or express protest are being persecuted by the authorities. Critics call the agency a "secret tool" of the Trump administration and accuse it of violating basic rights.

This is not Cain's first high-profile statement. Earlier, he criticized the new interpretation of Superman by director James Gunn, calling the film "woke" because the hero's image was positioned as an immigrant. Cain also publicly expressed dissatisfaction with updates to classic Disney characters.

Recall

Donald Trump stated the need to get rid of dangerous criminals in the US, including those who have long lived in the country and were born there. This will be the next step after the change in deportation policy, which is currently focused on the "most dangerous" migrants.

The US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries, even if these countries are not their native ones. This decision overturns a previous court verdict and allows individuals to be sent to conflict zones.

Lilia Podolyak

