"You Are Space" breaks records: Ukrainian sci-fi attracts over 326,000 viewers

The Ukrainian science fiction film "You Are Space," directed by Pavlo Ostrikov, grossed over UAH 60.6 million and was watched by 326,000 viewers during its 12-week run. This was reported by UNN, citing the State Film Agency.

Details

The main character is space trucker Andriy Melnyk, whose mission is to deliver nuclear waste to Jupiter's moon. After a devastating explosion that destroyed Earth, Andriy finds himself the last living person on Earth and in the Universe. The hero manages to establish contact with a Frenchwoman named Catherine, and he helps her. Andriy goes to great lengths to save Catherine.

It should be added that the ambitious Ukrainian project was implemented by ForeFilms in co-production with Belgium, with the support of the State Film Agency. The success of "You Are Space" demonstrates that Ukrainian science fiction films are capable of attracting a wide audience and successfully competing with international film projects.

