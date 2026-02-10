$43.030.02
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 10172 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 10766 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 11137 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 15246 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 20123 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 14793 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 22246 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17199 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 27111 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
"You Are Space" breaks records: Ukrainian sci-fi attracts over 326,000 viewers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The Ukrainian science fiction film "You Are Space" has grossed over UAH 60.6 million in 12 weeks of distribution. The main character, space trucker Andriy Melnyk, is the last human in the Universe and tries to save the Frenchwoman Catherine.

"You Are Space" breaks records: Ukrainian sci-fi attracts over 326,000 viewers

The Ukrainian science fiction film "You Are Space," directed by Pavlo Ostrikov, grossed over UAH 60.6 million and was watched by 326,000 viewers during its 12-week run. This was reported by UNN, citing the State Film Agency.

Details

The main character is space trucker Andriy Melnyk, whose mission is to deliver nuclear waste to Jupiter's moon. After a devastating explosion that destroyed Earth, Andriy finds himself the last living person on Earth and in the Universe. The hero manages to establish contact with a Frenchwoman named Catherine, and he helps her. Andriy goes to great lengths to save Catherine.

The drama "You Are Space" grossed almost UAH 60 million in eight weeks of distribution09.01.26, 18:52 • 8976 views

It should be added that the ambitious Ukrainian project was implemented by ForeFilms in co-production with Belgium, with the support of the State Film Agency. The success of "You Are Space" demonstrates that Ukrainian science fiction films are capable of attracting a wide audience and successfully competing with international film projects.

The drama "You Are Space" became the second highest-grossing Ukrainian film of 202524.12.25, 14:58 • 3868 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Director
Film
Belgium
Ukraine