Israel eliminates two more Hezbollah leaders

The Israeli Defense Forces have eliminated two Hezbollah leaders responsible for massive rocket attacks and command of certain sections of the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the IDF.

Details

IAF and IDF artillery struck and killed terrorist Ahmad Mustafa al-Hajj Ali, commander of the Hula Front of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, who was responsible for hundreds of rocket and attacks towards the Kiryat Shmona area - The IDF said in a statement.

In addition, Israeli troops struck numerous weapons storage facilities in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut and terrorist weapons storage facilities and additional infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

In another strike, the IDF eliminated Mohammad Ali Hamdan, commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank unit in the Mays al-Jabal area, who was responsible for numerous rocket attacks on communities in northern Israel - the Israeli Defense Forces say.

The military emphasizes that it has taken a number of measures to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.

However, according to the Israeli military, Hezbollah has deliberately placed its weapons and armament depots under residential buildings, schools, mosques and universities in the center of Beirut, endangering civilians in the area.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the elimination of the Hezbollah leader and his successors. In particular, the Minister of Defense confirmed the possible elimination of Hashem Safieddin, who was supposed to replace Nasrallah.