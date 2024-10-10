Israel eliminates two more Hezbollah leaders

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 32842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100003 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161616 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134959 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141432 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139643 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139343 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 85451 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107228 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109362 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179541 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187055 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139343 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139643 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145558 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137042 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154010 views
Israel eliminates two more Hezbollah leaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13005 views

The IDF killed the commander of the Hula Front and the commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank unit. Weapons storage facilities in Beirut and southern Lebanon were attacked.

The Israeli Defense Forces have eliminated two Hezbollah leaders responsible for massive rocket attacks and command of certain sections of the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement of the IDF.

Details

IAF and IDF artillery struck and killed terrorist Ahmad Mustafa al-Hajj Ali, commander of the Hula Front of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, who was responsible for hundreds of rocket and  attacks towards the Kiryat Shmona area

- The IDF said in a statement. 

In addition, Israeli troops struck numerous weapons storage facilities in the Dahiyeh area of Beirut and terrorist weapons storage facilities and additional infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria10.10.24, 03:13 • 16653 views

In another strike, the IDF eliminated Mohammad Ali Hamdan, commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank unit in the Mays al-Jabal area, who was responsible for numerous rocket attacks on communities in northern Israel

- the Israeli Defense Forces say.

The military emphasizes that it has taken a number of measures to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.

However, according to the Israeli military, Hezbollah has deliberately placed its weapons and armament depots under residential buildings, schools, mosques and universities in the center of Beirut, endangering civilians in the area.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the elimination of the Hezbollah leader and his successors. In particular, the Minister of Defense confirmed the possible elimination of Hashem Safieddin, who was supposed to replace Nasrallah.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
syriaSyria
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

