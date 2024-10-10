Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria

Israel conducts air strikes on industrial and military facilities in Syria. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on an industrial facility in the Syrian city of Homs and a military facility in the countryside near the city of Hama.

The director of the industrial enterprise, Amer Khalil, confirmed the information about the attacks, noting that the consequences are still being assessed. At the same time, the Syrian military did not provide detailed information on possible casualties.

