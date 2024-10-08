Israel has probably attacked Damascus: Media reports that there are casualties

Explosions were heard in Damascus, Syria, during an alleged Israeli attack. There are likely to be victims, UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

Syrian media report on explosions in the capital Damascus amid, according to some reports, an Israeli air strike.

Photos posted on social media show smoke rising from the Damascus area.

In addition, it is reported that an alleged Israeli air strike on Damascus targeted a building in the Mezzeh district of the Syrian capital.

Syrian media reported that there were casualties during the strike.

At the same time, Israel has not officially confirmed the attack on Damascus.