Israel plans to keep troops in 30% of the Gaza Strip after the fighting ends

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15756 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61447 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163275 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83970 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113747 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89530 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141349 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123505 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38998 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62920 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 43007 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97983 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41199 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41506 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41963 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43728 views
Israel plans to keep troops in 30% of the Gaza Strip after the fighting ends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

Israel has created an operational security belt covering 30% of Gaza and plans a long-term military presence there. This is necessary to prevent Hamas attacks.

Israel plans to keep troops in 30% of the Gaza Strip after the fighting ends

Israel plans to keep troops in a significant part of the Gaza Strip after the end of hostilities. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the creation of a so-called operational security belt, which will cover about 30% of the territory of the sector. It is in these areas that a long-term military presence is planned.

According to the army, as part of new operations in southern Gaza, Israeli forces broke through between the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, creating a new land corridor.

Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that such measures are necessary to prevent further attacks by Hamas and other militant groups operating in the region. According to him, Israeli troops will remain in the newly created buffer zones even after the end of the war to guarantee the security of Israeli cities near the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to UN estimates, more than two-thirds of the territory of the sector is currently covered by orders to evacuate the population due to active hostilities or the threat of shelling.

Recall

Hamas is currently considering a new Israeli ceasefire initiative that involves the complete disarmament of the group. However, representatives of the organization claim that this plan violates many "red lines."

Israel will intensify operations in Gaza if Hamas refuses the deal13.04.25, 23:40 • 2364 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Gaza Strip
