Israel plans to keep troops in 30% of the Gaza Strip after the fighting ends

Israel plans to keep troops in a significant part of the Gaza Strip after the end of hostilities. This is reported by the BBC, reports UNN.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced the creation of a so-called operational security belt, which will cover about 30% of the territory of the sector. It is in these areas that a long-term military presence is planned.

According to the army, as part of new operations in southern Gaza, Israeli forces broke through between the cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis, creating a new land corridor.

Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that such measures are necessary to prevent further attacks by Hamas and other militant groups operating in the region. According to him, Israeli troops will remain in the newly created buffer zones even after the end of the war to guarantee the security of Israeli cities near the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to UN estimates, more than two-thirds of the territory of the sector is currently covered by orders to evacuate the population due to active hostilities or the threat of shelling.

Hamas is currently considering a new Israeli ceasefire initiative that involves the complete disarmament of the group. However, representatives of the organization claim that this plan violates many "red lines."

