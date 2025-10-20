$41.640.00
Trump's Gaza peace plan: crucial 30 days ahead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The United States of America believes that the next 30 days will be key to the implementation of President Donald Trump's peace agreement. The US will intensify its monitoring of its implementation after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was violated on October 19.

Trump's Gaza peace plan: crucial 30 days ahead

The United States of America believes that the next 30 days will be key to the implementation of President Donald Trump's peace agreement. This is reported by the publication Axios, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Gaza ceasefire agreement is an important diplomatic achievement of the Trump administration.

However, the situation remains unstable, so the US will strengthen control over its implementation to avoid derailing the agreement.

The next 30 days will be decisive. Now we are responsible for what happens in Gaza in terms of implementing the agreement. We will make decisions

- said a US representative.

One US official source said that the clashes on Sunday, October 19, were exactly the type of incidents that concerned them and that they expected during the transition period.

Truce between Israel and Hamas violated

On Sunday, October 19, Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli soldiers. In particular, this version is voiced by the Israeli army.

The Trump administration, in turn, is trying to prevent further incidents that could lead to the breakdown of the agreement.

We knew this was coming. And the more these guys are allowed to attack each other, the more they will attack each other

- said a senior Trump administration official.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a violation of the truce and promised a decisive response.

Israel temporarily closed checkpoints and suspended humanitarian aid deliveries, which will resume on Monday.

Israel suspends humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza Strip after ceasefire violation19.10.25, 23:37 • 848 views

Hamas denies involvement in the incident and reaffirms its commitment to the truce.

The US knew about Israel's strikes in advance and urged a proportional and restrained response, emphasizing the isolation of Hamas and the search for an alternative to governing Gaza.

Hamas plans attacks on civilians in Gaza - US State Department19.10.25, 01:10 • 4270 views

After the strikes, the IDF announced the resumption of adherence to the ceasefire and promised to respond decisively to any violations of the agreement.

"In accordance with the directive of the political leadership and after a series of significant retaliatory strikes in response to violations by Hamas, the IDF has begun to restore adherence to the ceasefire. The IDF will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and will respond decisively to any violations thereof," the statement said.

Recall

On Sunday, October 19, militants in the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli troops in the Rafah area, which provoked airstrikes by the Israel Defense Forces. The US warned of a possible violation of the truce by Hamas.

Israeli troops, in response, launched airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by Palestinian groups near Rafah. Prime Minister Netanyahu called on the IDF to take decisive action against terrorist targets.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Rafah
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip