The White House has prepared a peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants

US President Donald Trump has prepared a 20-point peace plan to end Israel's war with Hamas militants. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official White House account on the social network X.

President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza:

1. Gaza will become a zone free of terrorism and radicalism, posing no threat to neighboring countries.

2. Gaza will be rebuilt for the benefit of its residents, who have suffered enough.

3. If both sides agree to this proposal, the war will end immediately.

"Israeli forces will withdraw to an agreed line to prepare for the release of hostages. During this time, all military operations, including aerial and artillery bombardments, will cease, and front lines will remain frozen until the conditions for a full phased withdrawal are met," the plan states.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel's public acceptance of this agreement, all hostages, living and deceased, will be returned.

5. Following the release of all hostages, Israel will release 250 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as 1,700 Gaza residents detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children detained in this context. For each Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel will return the remains of 15 deceased Gaza residents.

6. After all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and surrender their weapons will receive amnesty. Hamas members wishing to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to host countries.

7. Upon acceptance of this agreement, full aid will be immediately dispatched to the Gaza Strip.

"The minimum amount of aid will be consistent with what was stipulated in the January 19, 2025 agreement on humanitarian aid, including the restoration of infrastructure (water supply, electricity, sewage), the reconstruction of hospitals and bakeries, and the import of necessary equipment for clearing rubble and roads," the plan states.

8. The import of humanitarian aid and its distribution in the Gaza Strip will take place without interference from either side through the UN and its agencies, the Red Crescent, and other international institutions that are in no way affiliated with either side. The opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions will follow the same mechanism that was implemented under the January 19, 2025 agreement.

9. Gaza will be governed by an interim transitional government of a technical, apolitical Palestinian committee responsible for the daily functioning of public services and municipalities for the people of Gaza.

This committee will consist of qualified Palestinians and international experts, and its activities will be overseen and controlled by a new international transitional body, the "Peace Council," chaired by President Donald Trump, with other members and heads of state to be announced later, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body will establish the framework and be responsible for financing the reconstruction of Gaza until the Palestinian Authority completes its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump's 2020 peace plan and the Saudi-French proposal, and can safely and effectively regain control of Gaza. This body will rely on the best international standards to create modern and effective governance that will serve the interests of the people of Gaza and attract investment," the plan adds.

10. Trump's economic development plan for the reconstruction and revitalization of Gaza will be created by convening a group of experts who helped create some of the prosperous modern city-wonders in the Middle East.

11. A special economic zone will be established with preferential tariffs and access rates, which will be discussed with participating countries.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will have the right to do so and the right to return.

13. Hamas and other groups agree not to participate in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any other form. All military, terrorist, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons manufacturing facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt. Under the supervision of independent observers, a process of demilitarization of Gaza will take place, which will include the permanent removal of weapons from circulation through an agreed-upon decommissioning process and will be supported by an international buyback and reintegration program verified by independent observers.

14. Regional partners will provide a guarantee that Hamas and other groups will fulfill their obligations, and a New Gaza will not pose a threat to its neighbors or their peoples.

15. The United States will work with Arab and international partners to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) that will be immediately deployed in Gaza. The ISF will train and support vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and will consult with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this area.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. As control and stability are established by the ISF, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will withdraw based on standards, phases, and timelines related to demilitarization, which will be agreed upon between the IDF, ISF, guarantors, and the United States, with the goal of ensuring the security of Gaza, which will no longer pose a threat to Israel, Egypt, or their citizens.

17. In the event that Hamas delays or rejects this proposal, the aforementioned measures, including an expanded aid operation, will continue in areas free of terror.

18. An interfaith dialogue will be initiated based on the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence to change the worldview and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis, emphasizing the benefits that peace can bring.

19. As the reconstruction of Gaza progresses and the PA's reform program is diligently implemented, conditions may finally emerge for a credible path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we believe is the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

20. The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to reach an agreement on political prospects for peaceful and prosperous coexistence.

