Gaza peace deal does not prevent power struggle: 32 people killed in clashes between Palestinian groups

A confrontation is likely ongoing within Hamas. Even after the ceasefire came into effect on Friday, 32 members, whom Palestinian sources described to Reuters as representatives of "gangs," were killed as a result of the violence, UNN reports.

Details

In the Gaza Strip, after the ceasefire following the protracted war between Hamas and Israel, killings are once again taking place. According to Palestinian sources cited by Reuters, 32 "gang members" were killed in Gaza City. The events are likely related to a power vacuum, amidst new decisions that could become a prologue to peace and socio-political changes in the enclave.

Reference

A source told Reuters that the incident was a security operation in Gaza City against members of a "dangerous gang linked to a family in Gaza City."

Twenty-four people were arrested during the operation, and another 30 were injured.

No further details about the gang, but it was determined that the incident reportedly has no connection to the group led by Hamas rival Yasser Abu Shababb, who is based in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Recall

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed the transfer of the second group of 13 released Hamas hostages.

Israel released 1968 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, some sent to the West Bank, others to the Gaza Strip. This occurred in exchange for the return of 20 living hostages held by Hamas.