Israeli military admitted "professional errors" in the death of 15 aid workers in Gaza

On Sunday, the Israeli military admitted to "several professional errors" during the killing of 15 rescuers last month in Gaza. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that, according to the IDF military, their commander should be dismissed for providing incomplete and unreliable information.

The review found several professional errors, violations of orders, as well as incomplete reporting of the incident - the military reported.

In turn, military spokeswoman Effie Defrin reported that the incident occurred in a "complex combat zone," but it was clearly a mistake by the soldiers, and there were "no attempts to conceal the incident, which was immediately reported."

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Nebal Farsakh, called Israel's report "full of lies."

It justifies the killing and shifts responsibility to a personal error by the field command, while the truth is completely different - the spokesman said.

The publication adds that the chief military prosecutor is conducting his own investigation and may file criminal charges in this case.

As a reminder

On March 23, 15 paramedics and other rescuers were killed when ambulances were heading to provide assistance to the wounded near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. The first ambulance returned with an injured person. However, later the ambulances came under fire. As a result, 15 Palestinian emergency staff were killed.

