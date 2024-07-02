Israel orders evacuation from Gaza town of Khan Younis, renewed fighting expected

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Israel orders evacuation from Gaza town of Khan Younis, renewed fighting expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14351 views

Israel orders mass evacuation of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, signaling a renewed ground offensive against Hamas militants.

Israel orders evacuation from Gaza town of Khan Younis, renewed fighting expected

The mass evacuation of Palestinians from most of Khan Younis is a sign that the IDF will launch a new ground offensive against the Gaza Strip's second largest city. Writes UNN citing France24.

Details

Judging by the evacuation order for the town, Khan Younis, the area will become the new target of Israeli army raids to pursue Hamas militants. Much of Khan Younis was destroyed in a long assault in early 2024, but large numbers of Palestinians have returned fleeing another Israeli offensive on Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah.

Help

A new Israeli army order to evacuate the town of Khan Younis in Gaza says that Khan Younis will be the target of a renewed military operation on Gaza. The order refers to the eastern half of Khan Younis, also affecting much of the southeastern part of the Gaza Strip. Israel ordered people to move to Muwasi, a coastal area designated by the Israeli army as a safe zone and filled with crowded and unsanitary tent camps.

Earlier, the Israeli army said a rocket salvo from Gaza was fired from Khan Younis.

Supplement

Last week, Israel's military ordered the evacuation of the northern Gaza neighborhood of Shijaya, and intense fighting ensued.

Netanyahu said Monday that the military "has made progress in completing the destruction phase of the Hamas terrorist army.

France24 writes that renewed fighting in the Khan Younis area could make it even more difficult for Palestinians to access drinking water. The evacuation zone includes a water pipeline that Israel laid after criticism over water cuts in the strip at the start of the war.

Also in the zone is the area around the Kerem Shalom crossing, the main crossing into southern Gaza, as well as the aid route inside the territory, which Israel said it would protect.

U.S. Gaza ceasefire plan: Hamas says 'path to agreement,' but media interpretations differ12.06.2024, 10:06 • 15551 view

