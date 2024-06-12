U.S. Gaza ceasefire plan: Hamas says 'path to agreement,' but media interpretations differ

Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishqa made a brief statement that the formation was open “to an agreement”. A little earlier the reaction of Hamas was interpreted differently in the media - allegedly the Palestinian movement rejected the U.S. plan for a settlement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Axios and TV5 Monde.

Hamas' initial response to the Gaza Strip ceasefire plan promoted this week in the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sparked different interpretations on Wednesday, with Israeli media and the U.S. website Axios confirming that the Palestinian rejected the plan. However, on Wednesday, May 12, Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishqa issued a brief statement reiterating that the response was “responsible, serious and positive” and that it “opened the way to an agreement.

Israeli media claims regarding Hamas's response demonstrate attempts to shield Israel from its obligations under the agreement - he wrote in Arabic.

Another Hamas official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters the response reiterated the militant Palestinian movement's position that the ceasefire should lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as - the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave and the release of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken called the response of the Palestinian Islamist movement an “encouraging sign.

However, it is reported that this response contains “amendments” to the proposal announced by Joe Biden, “including a timetable for a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.” This was reported by a source familiar with the discussions, specifies tv5 monde.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States was “reviewing” that response.

I'm not going to provide any context or details of the response we just received, which our team is currently evaluating, as are our friends in Qatar and Egypt - He added.

