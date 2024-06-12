ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
U.S. Gaza ceasefire plan: Hamas says 'path to agreement,' but media interpretations differ

U.S. Gaza ceasefire plan: Hamas says 'path to agreement,' but media interpretations differ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15513 views

Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishqa has confirmed that the Islamist movement is ready to conclude a ceasefire agreement with Israel, despite conflicting media reports that Hamas rejects the US plan.

Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishqa made a brief statement that the formation was open “to an agreement”. A little earlier the reaction of Hamas was interpreted differently in the media - allegedly the Palestinian movement rejected the U.S. plan for a settlement. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Axios and TV5 Monde.

Details

Hamas' initial response to the Gaza Strip ceasefire plan promoted this week in the Middle East by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sparked different interpretations on Wednesday, with Israeli media and the U.S. website Axios confirming that the Palestinian rejected the plan. However, on Wednesday, May 12, Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishqa issued a brief statement reiterating that the response was “responsible, serious and positive” and that it “opened the way to an agreement.

Israeli media claims regarding Hamas's response demonstrate attempts to shield Israel from its obligations under the agreement

- he wrote in Arabic.

Another Hamas official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters the response reiterated the militant Palestinian movement's position that the ceasefire should lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as - the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave and the release of Palestinian prisoners in the Gaza Strip.

Peace Summit in Switzerland: number of participants decreased - media12.06.2024, 08:45 • 105202 views

Supplement

Blinken called the response of the Palestinian Islamist movement an “encouraging sign.

However, it is reported that this response contains “amendments” to the proposal announced by Joe Biden, “including a timetable for a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.” This was reported by a source familiar with the discussions, specifies tv5 monde.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States was “reviewing” that response.

I'm not going to provide any context or details of the response we just received, which our team is currently evaluating, as are our friends in Qatar and Egypt

- He added.

Zelensky on the Peace Summit: it is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia11.06.2024, 16:50 • 18124 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising