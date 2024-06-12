The number of countries and organizations that have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which will take place this weekend, has decreased from 93 to 78. This is reported by Radio Liberty with reference to a number of EU diplomats familiar with the preparations for the Summit, UNN reports.

Details

The diplomats did not name the countries that had changed their minds about participating in the Summit. However, one source did not rule out that this list could be expanded.

The diplomat, reporting 78 confirmed participants, expressed optimism, noting that "there is still some time." Another said his goal was to "have a family photo of almost 80 people.

Addendum

On June 15-16, Switzerland will host the Peace Summit in Ukraine. Switzerland said that 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit .

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine now has confirmation from 106 countries of their participation in the Global Peace Summit.

Political scientist on the global peace summit: Ukraine should knock out of the hands of other countries the trump cards that allow them to offer their own versions of the peace plan