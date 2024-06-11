Political scientist on the global peace summit: Ukraine should knock out of the hands of other countries the trump cards that allow them to offer their own versions of the peace plan

Following the results of the global peace summit to be held this weekend in Switzerland, Ukraine should receive a final document containing positions that correspond to its vision. It is also important to knock out of the hands of other countries trump cards that would not allow them to promote other options for the peace plan. This opinion was expressed by political analyst Igor Reuterovich in a comment to UNN.

I don't think that any other options for peace plans will be considered there. Here, to a greater extent, we will talk about a common vision – what the peace plan should be. Since the summit is organized by Ukraine, we will promote our agenda. Some elements of other plans may be mentioned, but the main task of this summit and our delegation is to make a final decision that will correspond to the actual vision of Ukraine. In other words, we must develop a compromise option that will knock trump cards out of the hands of some other countries, talk about the existence of other plans and focus on the plan that Ukraine has developed - the expert believes.

Reuterovich stressed that the final document should indicate a number of principles on which future peace should be based and these principles should be clearly written out.

NHK: there may not be a clause on the withdrawal of Russian troops in the statement following the Peace Summit in Switzerland

"Everything will actually depend to a large extent on the final document that will be signed. If it is very general in nature, then we can state that it was not a bad meeting, but it did not lead to any real results.

If it contains certain details and these details correspond to the vision of Ukraine, then we can say that it was definitely successful. Moreover, those countries that will not take part in it will monitor it very closely and consider the possibility of their participation during the next summit as an option, because this is clearly not the last one. This is just the beginning of a long journey and there will still be quite a lot of similar summits," the political scientist explained.

As for the absence of such countries as China, Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the summit, according to the expert, this of course somewhat reduces the value of the West.

"But since all continents are fairly evenly represented there, including the countries of the Global South, it is impossible to say that some large part of the countries ignored this. This to a certain extent knocks out the possibility of Russian propaganda to say that there are unevenly gathered countries and only countries that focus on the United States have gathered there. Why? Because at the summit, for example, there will be India. First, the largest democracy in the world, and second, the country with the largest population, they were recently ahead of China, last year it seems. And in this context, this is a very significant factor that goes to the plus of the summit. Therefore, it will definitely not be a failure if everyone comes," the political scientist believes.

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit