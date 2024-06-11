Political scientist on the global peace summit: Ukraine should knock out of the hands of other countries the trump cards that allow them to offer their own versions of the peace plan

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 34328 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134653 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139993 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230873 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168990 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162319 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147051 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112841 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202301 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 66065 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 38288 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 41615 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103888 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96248 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 96248 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103888 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156850 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155700 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159542 views
Political scientist on the global peace summit: Ukraine should knock out of the hands of other countries the trump cards that allow them to offer their own versions of the peace plan

Political scientist on the global peace summit: Ukraine should knock out of the hands of other countries the trump cards that allow them to offer their own versions of the peace plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120601 views

According to political analyst Igor Reiterovich, the goal of the global peace summit in Switzerland is to develop a final document that will meet the Ukrainian vision of the peace plan, displacing alternative proposals from other countries and clearly outlining the principles of future peace.

Following the results of the global peace summit to be held this weekend in Switzerland, Ukraine should receive a final document containing positions that correspond to its vision. It is also important to knock out of the hands of other countries trump cards that would not allow them to promote other options for the peace plan. This opinion was expressed by political analyst Igor Reuterovich in a comment to UNN.

I don't think that any other options for peace plans will be considered there. Here, to a greater extent, we will talk about a common vision – what the peace plan should be. Since the summit is organized by Ukraine, we will promote our agenda. Some elements of other plans may be mentioned, but the main task of this summit and our delegation is to make a final decision that will correspond to the actual vision of Ukraine. In other words, we must develop a compromise option that will knock trump cards out of the hands of some other countries, talk about the existence of other plans and focus on the plan that Ukraine has developed 

- the expert believes.

Reuterovich stressed that the final document should indicate a number of principles on which future peace should be based and these principles should be clearly written out.

NHK: there may not be a clause on the withdrawal of Russian troops in the statement following the Peace Summit in Switzerland11.06.24, 10:19 • 21137 views

"Everything will actually depend to a large extent on the final document that will be signed. If it is very general in nature, then we can state that it was not a bad meeting, but it did not lead to any real results.

If it contains certain details and these details correspond to the vision of Ukraine, then we can say that it was definitely successful. Moreover, those countries that will not take part in it will monitor it very closely and consider the possibility of their participation during the next summit as an option, because this is clearly not the last one. This is just the beginning of a long journey and there will still be quite a lot of similar summits," the political scientist explained.

As for the absence of such countries as China, Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the summit, according to the expert, this of course somewhat reduces the value of the West.

"But since all continents are fairly evenly represented there, including the countries of the Global South, it is impossible to say that some large part of the countries ignored this. This to a certain extent knocks out the possibility of Russian propaganda to say that there are unevenly gathered countries and only countries that focus on the United States have gathered there. Why? Because at the summit, for example, there will be India. First, the largest democracy in the world, and second, the country with the largest population, they were recently ahead of China, last year it seems. And in this context, this is a very significant factor that goes to the plus of the summit. Therefore, it will definitely not be a failure if everyone comes," the political scientist believes.

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit10.06.24, 10:57 • 23769 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising