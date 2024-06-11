ukenru
Actual
NHK: there may not be a clause on the withdrawal of Russian troops in the statement following the Peace Summit in Switzerland

NHK: there may not be a clause on the withdrawal of Russian troops in the statement following the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21137 views

The draft joint statement for the upcoming international peace conference on Ukraine does not contain calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops, Japanese broadcaster NHK reports.

The joint statement of the Peace Summit in Switzerland is unlikely to include the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, Japanese broadcaster NHK reports, citing a draft joint statement, writes UNN.

Details

"As NHK has learned, participants in the upcoming international peace conference on Ukraine will be offered a draft joint statement that does not call for the withdrawal of Russian troops," the statement said.

NHK has reportedly received a draft joint statement, "which mentions only three of the ten points of the peace formula proposed by Ukraine." "These are the safety of nuclear power plants, food security, as well as the release of all prisoners and the return of children deported to Russia," the report said.

However, the broadcaster notes, "the document does not mention the requirements for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and the restoration of the territorial integrity of this country.

The draft joint statement also states, as indicated, that all parties should participate in achieving peace. The project highlights the importance of Russia's participation in the discussions.

"According to diplomatic sources, the withdrawal of Russian troops and other provisions called for by Ukraine were not included in the draft statement, taking into account the positions of some Asian and Middle Eastern countries with fast-growing economies that maintain ties with Russia," the broadcaster notes.

Addition

The Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday. It is focused on the implementation of the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine. On Monday, the Swiss government announced that 90 countries and organizations are expected to participate in the summit.

Switzerland recorded an increase in cyber attacks and disinformation on the eve of the Peace Summit10.06.2024, 16:48 • 21105 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine

