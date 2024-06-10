Switzerland recorded an increase in cyber attacks and disinformation on the eve of the Peace Summit

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 41781 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135331 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140641 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231959 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169343 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216052 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202788 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 43071 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46652 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 39756 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104762 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100286 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216052 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202788 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228979 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216364 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100286 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104762 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157050 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155888 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159726 views
Actual
Switzerland recorded an increase in cyber attacks and disinformation on the eve of the Peace Summit

Switzerland recorded an increase in cyber attacks and disinformation on the eve of the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21099 views

Switzerland has recorded an increase in the number of cyber attacks and disinformation on the eve of the Peace Summit, which aims to create a path to peace in Ukraine, and about 90 countries and organizations have registered to participate in it.

Switzerland recorded an increase in the number of cyber attacks and disinformation ahead of this weekend's Peace Summit, which aims to create a path to peace in Ukraine, the country's government said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Swiss President Viola Amherd said at a press conference that cyber attacks have become more frequent in recent weeks, and she was asked how her government reacts to personal attacks on her in the Russian media, which have gained publicity in Switzerland.

"We didn't call the ambassador," she said. "That's what I wanted, because the disinformation campaign is so extreme that it shows that little of it reflects reality.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said there was a clear "interest" in disrupting the talks, but declined to say who was behind the attacks when asked if Russia was involved.

According to Switzerland, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the negotiations, which will be held in a resort near the central city of Lucerne from June 15 to 16, approximately half of them from South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit10.06.24, 10:57 • 23767 views

Swiss officials said Turkey and India will participate, though it is unclear at what level. It remains unclear whether Brazil and South Africa will participate.

According to Switzerland, approximately half of the participating countries will be represented by heads of state and government.

According to Kass, the summit in the resort of buergenstock will discuss issues of international concern, such as the need for nuclear and food security, freedom of navigation, as well as humanitarian issues such as the exchange of prisoners of war.

The summit should end with the adoption of a final declaration, "ideally" adopted unanimously, Cassis said. Its purpose is also to determine what the next step in the peace process will be.

When asked who might succeed Switzerland in the next stage, Cassis said he could not give details, but noted that attempts are being made to create something "outside the western part of the world.

According to him, this can contribute to the inclusion of "the Global South and Arab countries"in this process.

Bloomberg: EU mulls path from Peace Summit to possible talks in Saudi Arabia with Russia in fall27.05.24, 13:00 • 18550 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies
reutersReuters
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising