Switzerland recorded an increase in cyber attacks and disinformation on the eve of the Peace Summit

Switzerland recorded an increase in the number of cyber attacks and disinformation ahead of this weekend's Peace Summit, which aims to create a path to peace in Ukraine, the country's government said on Monday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Swiss President Viola Amherd said at a press conference that cyber attacks have become more frequent in recent weeks, and she was asked how her government reacts to personal attacks on her in the Russian media, which have gained publicity in Switzerland.

"We didn't call the ambassador," she said. "That's what I wanted, because the disinformation campaign is so extreme that it shows that little of it reflects reality.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said there was a clear "interest" in disrupting the talks, but declined to say who was behind the attacks when asked if Russia was involved.

According to Switzerland, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the negotiations, which will be held in a resort near the central city of Lucerne from June 15 to 16, approximately half of them from South America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Switzerland says 90 countries and organizations have registered for the Peace Summit

Swiss officials said Turkey and India will participate, though it is unclear at what level. It remains unclear whether Brazil and South Africa will participate.

According to Switzerland, approximately half of the participating countries will be represented by heads of state and government.

According to Kass, the summit in the resort of buergenstock will discuss issues of international concern, such as the need for nuclear and food security, freedom of navigation, as well as humanitarian issues such as the exchange of prisoners of war.

The summit should end with the adoption of a final declaration, "ideally" adopted unanimously, Cassis said. Its purpose is also to determine what the next step in the peace process will be.

When asked who might succeed Switzerland in the next stage, Cassis said he could not give details, but noted that attempts are being made to create something "outside the western part of the world.

According to him, this can contribute to the inclusion of "the Global South and Arab countries"in this process.

