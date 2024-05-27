Bloomberg: EU mulls path from Peace Summit to possible talks in Saudi Arabia with Russia in fall

An important issue for the EU is how to move forward from the Peace Summit scheduled for Switzerland next month to a possible meeting in Saudi Arabia in the fall with the participation of Russia, Bloomberg reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

"EU foreign ministers will discuss today how to find a salvageable outcome for the Ukrainian peace summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland," the newspaper writes.

As noted, "US President Joe Biden is planning to skip a fundraising conference in Hollywood, while China and Brazil are planning a rival initiative." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the leaders to participate, but Moscow is actively trying to undermine the participation of key states, the publication points out.

Bloomberg learned that "Brazil and India are floating the idea of sending more junior officials, and only a senior civil servant can attend from Beijing.

"According to officials, an important question for the EU is how to move from next month's conference to a possible meeting in Saudi Arabia in the fall with the participation of Russia," the publication says.