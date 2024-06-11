Zelensky on the Peace Summit: it is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Zelensky on the Peace Summit: it is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia

Kyiv

Zelensky considers the very fact of holding the first inaugural peace summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 to be a great success, despite the fact that it did not bring any peace, since it is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia.

The very fact of holding a peace summit is a great success, despite the fact that it will not bring peace immediately. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports UNN.

It is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia, because the russian initiative was demonstrated on the day of the full-scale invasion. Their vision is the occupation of our state

Zelensky said.

The president considers successful the very fact of holding the first inaugural Peace Summit, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

The very fact of holding such a summit is already a success. It will not mean peace and the end of the war - this is the way, but we will pass it. We will achieve peace, and this is the first step. He's very important. We already know the parallels-meetings are being organized at different levels on the territory of russia in order to build some other initiative. Therefore, our meeting is a success

he added.

Currently, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the peace summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16.

Iryna Kolesnik

