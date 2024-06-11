Zelensky on the Peace Summit: it is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia

The very fact of holding a peace summit is a great success, despite the fact that it will not bring peace immediately. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint conference with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports UNN.

It is important not to give up the peace initiative to russia, because the russian initiative was demonstrated on the day of the full-scale invasion. Their vision is the occupation of our state Zelensky said.

The president considers successful the very fact of holding the first inaugural Peace Summit, which is scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

The very fact of holding such a summit is already a success. It will not mean peace and the end of the war - this is the way, but we will pass it. We will achieve peace, and this is the first step. He's very important. We already know the parallels-meetings are being organized at different levels on the territory of russia in order to build some other initiative. Therefore, our meeting is a success he added.

Currently, 90 States and organizations have registered to participate in the peace summit, which aims to pave the way for peace in Ukraine, which Switzerland will hold on June 15-16.

