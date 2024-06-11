Von der Leyen on the G7 summit: we will discuss how Ukraine can benefit from Russia's assets even faster

The G7 summit will discuss how Ukraine can benefit even more from frozen Russian assets even faster. This was announced by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, the correspondent of UNN reports .

"This week at the G7 summit, we will discuss how Ukraine can get even more benefits and benefits from frozen Russian assets even faster," von der Leyen said.

In addition, she noted that the Ukraine Facility Fund is supported by the reform and investment plan.

"6 billion euros have already reached Ukraine and today in Berlin we will sign the first agreement on 1.5 billion euros with our partner banks in order to encourage investment in Ukraine from the private sector," von der Leyen said.

The G7 leaders will meet for a summit on June 13-15 in Italy.

Ursula von der Leyen announced today, June 11, that in July 1.5 billion euros of profits from frozen Russian assets will become available for Ukraine, and another 1.9 billion euros will come this month from the Ukraine Facility fund.