Militants attacked Israeli troops in Rafah, Israel responded with airstrikes: how the US State Department reacted

Militants in the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli forces in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, prompting the Israel Defense Forces to launch airstrikes in the area. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

This incident is apparently another violation of the ceasefire by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces have not yet officially commented on the situation.

On Friday, several terrorists emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on Israeli troops, according to the Israel Defense Forces, with no one injured in the incident.

The United States has informed the guarantor countries of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas.

“This planned attack on Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and serious violation of the ceasefire agreement and would undermine the significant progress made through mediation efforts. The guarantors demand that Hamas fulfill its obligations under the terms of the ceasefire agreement,” - the State Department said in a statement.

The State Department also warned that if Hamas continues this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire agreement.

“The United States and other guarantors remain resolute in their commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and promoting peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole,” - the State Department noted.

Addition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially announced his intention to run in the next parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to take place in November 2026.