Israel and the US are discussing the fate of Hamas militants in the Rafah tunnels, where about 200 fighters are trapped

10:20 AM • 3146 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
07:27 AM • 10999 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 21609 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 31949 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 26805 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 24923 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 22398 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 17193 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 16450 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14788 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
Popular news
Palestinian Authority continues payments to terrorists despite commitments - The TelegraphNovember 30, 02:38 AM • 7942 views
Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problemsNovember 30, 03:31 AM • 9154 views
French Foreign Minister: Putin will face new sanctions if he doesn't agree to a ceasefireNovember 30, 04:03 AM • 3756 views
Wartime economy: Russians' purchasing power continues to weaken - ISWNovember 30, 05:15 AM • 6308 views
Polish President Nawrocki refused to meet with Orban after his visit to Moscow09:40 AM • 5504 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 24990 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 73610 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 57963 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 65999 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 64468 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 24990 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 38847 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 56194 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 75671 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 107267 views
Israel and the US are discussing the fate of Hamas militants in the Rafah tunnels, where about 200 fighters are trapped

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

Israel and the US are negotiating the fate of 200 Hamas militants trapped in the Rafah tunnels. Washington insists on a safe corridor, while Prime Minister Netanyahu considers it a risky move.

Israel and the US are discussing the fate of Hamas militants in the Rafah tunnels, where about 200 fighters are trapped
Photo: Reuters

According to the BBC, Israel and the United States are negotiating about 200 Hamas militants trapped in the Rafah tunnels after the IDF took control of the area. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Washington insists on creating a safe corridor for their withdrawal, but for Prime Minister Netanyahu, this is an unpopular and risky move.

BBC sources in Jerusalem note that negotiations on the fate of the trapped militants have intensified recently. For the Trump administration, this has become an unexpected and difficult challenge.

Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - media23.11.25, 13:17 • 10996 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
US Elections
Israel
Jerusalem
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Rafah
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip