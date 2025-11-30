Israel and the US are discussing the fate of Hamas militants in the Rafah tunnels, where about 200 fighters are trapped

Photo: Reuters

According to the BBC, Israel and the United States are negotiating about 200 Hamas militants trapped in the Rafah tunnels after the IDF took control of the area. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Washington insists on creating a safe corridor for their withdrawal, but for Prime Minister Netanyahu, this is an unpopular and risky move.

BBC sources in Jerusalem note that negotiations on the fate of the trapped militants have intensified recently. For the Trump administration, this has become an unexpected and difficult challenge.

