Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Hamas informed the US special envoy and the US president's son-in-law about the termination of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This followed Israeli military raids that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - media

Representatives of the Hamas movement officially informed US Special Representative Stephen Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner about the termination of the current ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al-Hadath, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Hamas informed US envoy Steve Witkoff and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner that "the agreement has ended and that he is ready for battle."

Sources added that Hamas "informed Witkoff that the ceasefire must be mutual," emphasizing that "Gaza will not be Lebanon."

This information came after an Al Arabiya/Al Hadath correspondent reported that Israeli forces carried out several raids in Gaza today, killing 10 people.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it had "bombed Hamas targets after a gunman opened fire on its soldiers."

Earlier, Hamas called on mediators to pressure Israel to abide by the ceasefire agreement. In a press statement, the movement explained that Israel "continues to remove the yellow line daily and advance westward into the Gaza Strip, causing new mass displacements," and considered this a "blatant violation" of the terms of the agreement.

Recall

After the United Nations Security Council approved a US-backed peace plan for the Gaza Strip, the Hamas group rejected two of its vital conditions: the immediate disarmament of militants and the creation of a so-called "international guardianship mechanism" over the territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Steve Witkoff
United Nations Security Council
Lebanon
United States
Gaza Strip