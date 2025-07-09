$41.800.06
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
July 8, 05:10 PM • 20930 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 62506 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 81343 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 109533 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 71581 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 56815 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
July 8, 10:13 AM • 60071 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
July 8, 10:12 AM • 56342 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
July 8, 09:37 AM • 46351 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
July 8, 09:02 AM • 43008 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
Exclusives
Advertisement
Israel plans to house Gaza population in a "humanitarian city" on the ruins of Rafah

Kyiv • UNN

 • 233 views

Israel's Defense Minister instructed the military to develop a "humanitarian city" on the ruins of Rafah to accommodate over 2 million Palestinians. According to the minister, Palestinians will undergo screening for Hamas affiliation and will not be able to leave the zone.

Israel plans to house Gaza population in a "humanitarian city" on the ruins of Rafah

Israel's Defense Minister plans to house the population of Gaza in a "humanitarian city" that he has instructed the military to develop on the ruins of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. This is reported by CNN with reference to Israeli media, reports UNN.

Details

At a briefing for journalists, Israel Katz stated that the zone would initially house about 600,000 displaced Palestinians who were forced to evacuate to the Al-Mawasi area along the coast of southern Gaza.

It is noted that Palestinians entering the zone will be screened to ensure they are not members of Hamas. According to Israel's Defense Minister, they will not be allowed to leave.

Israel Katz emphasized that the entire population of Gaza – over 2 million Palestinians – will be held in this zone.

Katz then promised that Israel would implement a plan, first proposed by US President Donald Trump, to allow Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza to other countries.

- the material states. 

According to CNN, Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have strongly supported the emigration plan, despite the fact that no state has expressed willingness to participate in it.

In addition, Katz said that the zone for displaced Palestinians would be managed by international bodies, not the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF will monitor the security of the zone from a distance.

It is unclear which bodies will agree to participate in Katz's plan, especially given that most international organizations refuse to participate in GHF distribution points due to serious concerns about impartiality and the safety of the Palestinian population.

- writes CNN.

According to health officials in Gaza and the United Nations, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed trying to approach distribution points since they began operating a month ago.

Katz's representative did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

When asked about the plan at a press conference on Tuesday, July 8, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brigadier General Effi Defrin stated that the military would "present several options to the political leadership."

Each option has its consequences. We will act according to the directives of the political leadership.

- added Defrin.

Michael Sfard, an Israeli human rights lawyer, said that Katz's plan amounts to forced displacement of the population in preparation for deportation. Both of these crimes are war crimes, Sfard told CNN.

If this is done on a massive scale - to entire communities - it could amount to war crimes.

- said Sfard, dismissing the idea that any departure from Gaza could be considered voluntary.

"There is no voluntary departure. There is no voluntary departure. People will flee Gaza because Israel is intensifying coercive measures that will make their lives in Gaza impossible. According to international law, to commit the crime of deportation, you don't have to put people in trucks at gunpoint," he concluded.

Qatar, where indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are currently taking place, also rejected the deportation of the Gaza population. "We have clearly stated that we oppose any forced displacement of Palestinians or any displacement of Palestinians outside their lands," said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari on Tuesday, July 8.

Recall

The Israeli negotiating team departed for Qatar for indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release. At the same time, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister stated that the changes Hamas intends to make to the proposal are "unacceptable to Israel."

Trump expresses optimism about Gaza ceasefire talks during Netanyahu reception08.07.25, 09:03 • 1179 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Rafah
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
