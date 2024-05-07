IDF conducts targeted operation against Hamas in eastern Rafah

The IDF is conducting targeted strikes on Hamas targets in eastern Rafah. This is reported by The Times of Israel, UNN reports.

In eastern Rafah, as part of an active operation against Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced "targeted" strikes on the terrorist organization's facilities.

The military announced that they were targeting Hamas facilities in the area.

The IDF promises to provide additional information on this operation.

Earlier, the Palestinian media reported a series of strikes in the area that was the target of an IDF operation.

