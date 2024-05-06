Hamas agreed to Egypt's ceasefire proposal. Israel says it does not support the agreement

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92230 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109476 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152225 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156074 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252107 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174545 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73877 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41977 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34854 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212776 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225212 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92230 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67403 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73877 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
Hamas agreed to Egypt's ceasefire proposal. Israel says it does not support the agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33899 views

Hamas accepts Egypt and Qatar's ceasefire proposal to end the war with Israel, but Jerusalem says it does not support the deal proposed by Cairo.

On Monday, May 6, the Palestinian Hamas movement announced that it was accepting the Egyptian and Qatari ceasefire proposal , which should help stop the war with Israel. However, Jerusalem says it does not support the conditions proposed by Cairo. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel that the terrorist group accepts their ceasefire with Israel.

However, the terms of this agreement are not yet known. The newspaper explains that Israel has made it clear that it will not agree to the deal that Hamas has repeatedly proposed, which stipulates the release of hostages after the end of the war.

US suspends ammunition supplies to Israel due to threat of invasion of Gaza05.05.24, 23:59 • 50661 view

Israel's position

The newspaper adds that Israel has warned that should not be taken at face value, and that Hamas's statements on the ceasefire agreement should not be taken at face value.

It is noted that the offer accepted by Hamas is an offer made unilaterally by Egypt and is not taken seriously in Jerusalem until the details are clarified.

In particular, Israeli officials said that Israel is now carefully assessing Hamas's response and will issue streamlined comments later this evening.

At the same time, they have already stated that "this is not the same proposal" for the deal that Israel and Egypt agreed on 10 days ago, and which has since become the basis for indirect talks.

In Jerusalem, they explained that the new provisions address fundamental issues: whether, how, and when the war will end, and what guarantees are offered for this.

Recall

Israel has called on civilians to evacuate the Rafah part of the Gaza Strip as it prepares for a potential offensive against Hamas militants.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
jerusalemJerusalem
ismail-haniyehIsmail Haniyeh
kairCairo
rafakhRafah
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

