Hamas agreed to Egypt's ceasefire proposal. Israel says it does not support the agreement

On Monday, May 6, the Palestinian Hamas movement announced that it was accepting the Egyptian and Qatari ceasefire proposal , which should help stop the war with Israel. However, Jerusalem says it does not support the conditions proposed by Cairo. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Times of Israel.

Details

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel that the terrorist group accepts their ceasefire with Israel.

However, the terms of this agreement are not yet known. The newspaper explains that Israel has made it clear that it will not agree to the deal that Hamas has repeatedly proposed, which stipulates the release of hostages after the end of the war.

Israel's position

The newspaper adds that Israel has warned that should not be taken at face value, and that Hamas's statements on the ceasefire agreement should not be taken at face value.

It is noted that the offer accepted by Hamas is an offer made unilaterally by Egypt and is not taken seriously in Jerusalem until the details are clarified.

In particular, Israeli officials said that Israel is now carefully assessing Hamas's response and will issue streamlined comments later this evening.

At the same time, they have already stated that "this is not the same proposal" for the deal that Israel and Egypt agreed on 10 days ago, and which has since become the basis for indirect talks.

In Jerusalem, they explained that the new provisions address fundamental issues: whether, how, and when the war will end, and what guarantees are offered for this.

Recall

Israel has called on civilians to evacuate the Rafah part of the Gaza Strip as it prepares for a potential offensive against Hamas militants.