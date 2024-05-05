US suspends ammunition supplies to Israel due to threat of invasion of Gaza

The United States has suspended the supply of ammunition to Israel after threats of invasion of Gaza. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

Last week, President Biden's administration suspended the supply of American munitions to Israel. This move caused concern in the Israeli government and raised a number of questions about the future of cooperation between the two countries.

The incident was the first time since the October 7 attack that the United States has suspended arms shipments to the Israeli military. Israeli officials said they had not been given an explanation for the delay in the ammunition.

The reason for this decision was the serious outrage in the Biden administration over Israel's possible invasion of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians are seeking protection. President Biden is facing sharp criticism among Americans who oppose his support for Israel.

Add

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his intention to invade Rafah, regardless of hostage and ceasefire agreements with Hamas. This caused outrage in the Biden administration, which reserves the right to change its policy toward Israel if such actions continue.

Negotiations in Egypt on a ceasefire in Gaza are over, Israel and Hamas remain in their positions