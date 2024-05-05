Negotiations in Egypt on a ceasefire in Gaza are over, Israel and Hamas remain in their positions

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have ended in Cairo. Negotiations were to take place again in Egypt on Tuesday, but both sides accuse each other of blocking. So far, no concrete progress has been made due to the inflexibility of the positions of both sides after seven months of war, UNN reports with reference to VRT and Agence France-Presse.

Details

Negotiations on a (temporary) truce between Hamas and Israel lasted two days in Cairo. The talks were indirect, as Israel did not send a delegation to Egypt. Mediators Egypt and Qatar announced yesterday that no new progress had been made. The main stumbling block remains the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country "cannot accept" Hamas's demand that a truce agreement stop Israel's offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

Israel cannot accept Hamas' demands. We are not prepared to accept a situation in which Hamas battalions come out of their hole, regain control of Gaza, rebuild their military infrastructure, and resume threatening Israeli citizens in the surrounding communities, in the southern cities, in the In this case, the next October 7 is only a matter of time - said Benjamin Netanyahu.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Islamist group's delegation had traveled to Qatar after disagreements over the terms of the agreement, which, in addition to a truce, provides for the release of hostages, intensified.

However, the group will return to the Egyptian capital on Tuesday to "conclude indirect talks" with Israel, the Egyptian media outlet Al Qahera News, close to the intelligence services, reported, citing a "well-informed source.

Recall

Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing , the main entry point for humanitarian aid to Gaza, after Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza.

Earlier , UNN reported that the Israeli army, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, is conducting an “offensive operation” with “numerous forces” against the Islamist group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with half of Hezbollah's regional leadership already killed.