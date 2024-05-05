Negotiations in Egypt on a ceasefire in Gaza are over, Israel and Hamas remain in their positions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Negotiations in Egypt on a ceasefire in Gaza are over, Israel and Hamas remain in their positions

Negotiations in Egypt on a ceasefire in Gaza are over, Israel and Hamas remain in their positions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55171 views

The ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ended without result due to the inflexible positions of both sides after seven months of war.

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have ended in Cairo. Negotiations were to take place again in Egypt on Tuesday, but both sides accuse each other of blocking. So far, no concrete progress has been made due to the inflexibility of the positions of both sides after seven months of war, UNN reports with reference to VRT and Agence France-Presse.

Details

Negotiations on a (temporary) truce between Hamas and Israel lasted two days in Cairo. The talks were indirect, as Israel did not send a delegation to Egypt. Mediators Egypt and Qatar announced yesterday that no new progress had been made. The main stumbling block remains the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country "cannot accept" Hamas's demand that a truce agreement stop Israel's offensive against the Palestinian enclave.

Israel cannot accept Hamas' demands. We are not prepared to accept a situation in which Hamas battalions come out of their hole, regain control of Gaza, rebuild their military infrastructure, and resume threatening Israeli citizens in the surrounding communities, in the southern cities, in the In this case, the next October 7 is only a matter of time

- said Benjamin Netanyahu.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Islamist group's delegation had traveled to Qatar after disagreements over the terms of the agreement, which, in addition to a truce, provides for the release of hostages, intensified.

Image

However, the group will return to the Egyptian capital on Tuesday to "conclude indirect talks" with Israel, the Egyptian media outlet Al Qahera News, close to the intelligence services, reported, citing a "well-informed source.

Recall

Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom border crossing , the main entry point for humanitarian aid to Gaza, after Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza.

Earlier , UNN reported that the Israeli army, according to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant,  is conducting an “offensive operation” with “numerous forces” against the Islamist group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with half of Hezbollah's regional leadership already killed. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
lebanonLebanon
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
kairCairo
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

