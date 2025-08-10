Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"
Kyiv • UNN
In the Lviv supermarket "Arsen", a man threatened with a knife, which was mistaken for a pistol. Police detained a serviceman in a state of alcoholic intoxication.
On Sunday, August 10, an armed man took people hostage in the Lviv supermarket "Arsen" on Vyacheslav Chornovol Avenue. This was reported in Telegram by Ihor Zinkevych, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, as reported by UNN.
Details
According to the deputy, a conflict occurred between two individuals in the supermarket, during which one of the participants pulled out an "object resembling a pistol."
He later clarified that the conflict occurred between a military serviceman, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, and a security guard of the establishment. During the argument, he pulled out a knife, which some visitors mistook for a pistol, and called an investigative and operational group.
Police officers who arrived at the scene detained the man, Zinkevych noted.
Recall
