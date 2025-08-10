$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM • 14852 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM • 58448 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 137098 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 105649 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 278437 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 157348 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 339200 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
August 8, 01:00 PM • 309033 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107209 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149908 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3632 views

In the Lviv supermarket "Arsen", a man threatened with a knife, which was mistaken for a pistol. Police detained a serviceman in a state of alcoholic intoxication.

Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"

On Sunday, August 10, an armed man took people hostage in the Lviv supermarket "Arsen" on Vyacheslav Chornovol Avenue. This was reported in Telegram by Ihor Zinkevych, a deputy of the Lviv City Council, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the deputy, a conflict occurred between two individuals in the supermarket, during which one of the participants pulled out an "object resembling a pistol."

He later clarified that the conflict occurred between a military serviceman, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, and a security guard of the establishment. During the argument, he pulled out a knife, which some visitors mistook for a pistol, and called an investigative and operational group.

Police officers who arrived at the scene detained the man, Zinkevych noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that during a check of military registration documents in Cherkasy, a man pulled out a grenade, pulled the pin, and threatened to take military personnel hostage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergencies
Cherkasy
Lviv