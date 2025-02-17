Hamas is ready to transfer control of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority - media

Hamas has also set a condition that employees of the Gaza Strip administration must join the new administration or be eligible for pensions and benefits.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Sky News Arabia and Fox News.

Details

Hamas expresses readiness to transfer Gaza to the Palestinian Authority - The message reads.

According to a Sky News Arabia source, Hamas has offered conditions for the transfer of control to the Palestinian Authority, including the preservation of jobs for Gazan workers in the new administration or their retirement with a guarantee of salary.

The channel's source noted that the movement's leadership made the decision under strong pressure from Egypt during recent consultations in Cairo.

It should be noted that according to US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners will continue this week.

The second stage will see the release of all surviving Israeli hostages. Witkoff had very “productive and constructive” phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad.

Recall

Marco Rubio said that Hamas cannot remain the ruling force in Gaza and must be dismantled as a military organization. The United States and Israel have a common strategy for the future of the region.

More than half of the Israelis surveyed are in favor of extending the hostage deal