More than half of the Israelis surveyed are in favor of extending the hostage deal

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52554 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76443 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106623 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77496 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153710 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 90417 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90417 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 58060 views

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58060 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
07:13 AM • 26221 views

07:13 AM • 26221 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 87494 views

09:03 AM • 87494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 47678 views

09:59 AM • 47678 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106623 views

09:20 AM • 106623 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117981 views

06:23 AM • 117981 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 144323 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144323 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176642 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 47678 views

09:59 AM • 47678 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 87494 views

09:03 AM • 87494 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134402 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136308 views

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136308 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 164540 views

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164540 views
More than half of the Israelis surveyed are in favor of extending the hostage deal

More than half of the Israelis surveyed are in favor of extending the hostage deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32960 views

61% of Israelis surveyed support extending the agreement to free hostages instead of resuming the war with Hamas. The survey involved 600 respondents, with 18% in favor of resuming hostilities.

The majority of Israelis favor extending the agreement to release the remaining hostages rather than resuming the war with Hamas. This is reported by the Times of Israel with reference to the results of a poll conducted by the public broadcaster Kan, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 600 respondents took part in the study.

The participants were asked the question: "Should we continue the second phase of the agreement and end the war or return to hostilities now without achieving the release of all hostages?

61% of respondents said that Israel should continue the second phase, 18% were in favor of resuming the war, and 21% were undecided.

Recall

The sixth hostage exchange took place as part of the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The explosion occurred near a catering establishment in Mykolaiv: 2 dead, 8 injured14.02.25, 14:55 • 26490 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
israelIsrael
mykolaivMykolaiv

