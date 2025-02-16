More than half of the Israelis surveyed are in favor of extending the hostage deal

The majority of Israelis favor extending the agreement to release the remaining hostages rather than resuming the war with Hamas. This is reported by the Times of Israel with reference to the results of a poll conducted by the public broadcaster Kan, UNN reports.

It is noted that 600 respondents took part in the study.

The participants were asked the question: "Should we continue the second phase of the agreement and end the war or return to hostilities now without achieving the release of all hostages?

61% of respondents said that Israel should continue the second phase, 18% were in favor of resuming the war, and 21% were undecided.

The sixth hostage exchange took place as part of the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas.

