Reuters: CIA director arrives in Egypt for meetings on Gaza conflict
Kyiv • UNN
CIA Director William Burns arrives in Cairo, Egypt, to participate in meetings to mediate a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza conflict.
CIA Director William Burns has arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo. He probably arrived for meetings on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Reuters reports this, citing a source in the Egyptian security services and three sources at the Cairo airport, UNN reports.
Details
Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, led efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire agreement and release hostages in Gaza
At the same time, the CIA declined to comment, reflecting its policy of not disclosing the travel of its chief.
