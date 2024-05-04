Reuters: CIA director arrives in Egypt for meetings on Gaza conflict

CIA Director William Burns has arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo. He probably arrived for meetings on the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Reuters reports this, citing a source in the Egyptian security services and three sources at the Cairo airport, UNN reports.

Details

Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, led efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire agreement and release hostages in Gaza the statement said.

At the same time, the CIA declined to comment, reflecting its policy of not disclosing the travel of its chief.

