Gaza ceasefire agreement may take several days - US and Israel

The United States and Israel have warned that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza could take several days. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

At the talks in Cairo, U.S. and Israeli officials confirmed that any ceasefire agreement could take several days to reach. While discussing the potential framework of an agreement that would combine a temporary ceasefire with the release of hostages in Gaza, they emphasized the need for further negotiations on fine details.

The deal is expected to be finalized within the next few days, but the process may take longer. Progress on the technical aspects has already been made, but it may take several more weeks to finalize the deal.

U.S. officials have emphasized that while progress is being made, they remain cautious about the outcome of the talks, keeping in mind previous unsuccessful attempts in the past.

