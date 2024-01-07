UN: Gaza Strip is becoming uninhabitable

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 12089 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 15303 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 21298 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109142 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116569 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147744 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142650 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172774 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287839 views

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 53752 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 58334 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 68452 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 95895 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 57583 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 12159 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239675 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 95831 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147739 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108483 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124470 views
UN: Gaza Strip is becoming uninhabitable

UN: Gaza Strip is becoming uninhabitable

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32025 views

Martin Griffiths of the UN warns that Gaza is virtually uninhabitable after three months of conflict; tensions are rising amid escalating fighting with Hezbollah.

The head of the UN humanitarian service Martin Griffiths warned that after three months of war, the Palestinian territory has turned into ruins and may become "uninhabitable". UNN UNN reported this citing the official's statement.

"Gaza has simply become uninhabitable. Its residents are witnessing daily threats to their very existence - and the world is watching.(...) We continue to demand an immediate end to the war, not only for the people of Gaza and its threatened neighbors, but also for future generations who will never forget these 90 days of hell and assault on the most basic principles of humanity," Griffiths said.  

According to the Voice of America, the statement of the UN representative was made at a time when Gaza was subjected to another bombardment by Israeli troops. It is reported about the strikes on the southern city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of people are trying to take refuge from the fighting.

The military confrontation has already led to a sharp rise in tensions across the region. As the conflict enters its fourth month, these tensions are not abating.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said it had "begun to respond" to the assassination of a Hamas deputy leader in Beirut. Israel itself has not confirmed its involvement in the operation to eliminate the group's spokesman. But a US Defense Department spokesman told the AFP news agency that the strike was carried out by Israel.

"Hezbollah said it launched 62 rocket attacks on Israel's Meron air traffic control base, while the Israeli army reported "about 40 launches from Lebanon" on Saturday, adding that it struck Hezbollah "military facilities" in response." Before noon on Saturday, warning sirens sounded seven times in northern Israel.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed that the mountaintop base had been shelled, but did not say whether it had been damaged. No Israeli casualties were reported either.

"Hezbollah has been conducting almost daily exchanges of strikes with Israeli forces since early October. The group's spokesman said the latest shelling was in response to the killing of Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday in Beirut, where Hezbollah is headquartered.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is visiting the Lebanese capital, warned the sides against widening the confrontation.

"It is imperative to avoid regional escalation in the Middle East. It is absolutely essential to avoid Lebanon being drawn into a regional conflict," Borrel said.

Before traveling to Saudi Arabia, Borrell called for a redoubling of efforts to achieve peace.

"Israel has declared its goal to eradicate Hamas. There has to be another way to eradicate Hamas which will not lead to the deaths of so many people," he said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said he wants to make sure the conflict in the Middle East "doesn't escalate.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

