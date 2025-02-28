New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 6511 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 24239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 55064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 34397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107357 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92797 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111550 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116548 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147103 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115096 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 52635 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79355 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 32669 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103564 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 44742 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 55140 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147109 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170649 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3086 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22118 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131843 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133764 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162331 views
New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19778 views

A new round of talks between Israel and Hamas began in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States. The parties are discussing the extension of the ceasefire and the release of hostages from Gaza.

Another round of talks between Israel and Hamas has begun in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States. This is reported by the AR, UNN reports.

Details

The main goal of the discussions is to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire in the coming days. The mediators are trying to prevent escalation and ensure further implementation of the agreements.

The key points of the negotiations are the expansion of humanitarian aid for Gazans and the search for a compromise solution to the return of hostages. According to available information, there are still dozens of prisoners in the enclave, including both living and dead. It is expected that further exchanges will be made in the next stages of the agreement.

However, agreeing on the terms of a new truce is complicated by disagreements between the parties. Israeli authorities insist on weakening Hamas' influence in the region and destroying its military capabilities. At the same time, the group has not shown any willingness to disarm, which could slow down progress in the negotiations.

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead27.02.25, 22:10 • 20217 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
kairCairo
katarQatar
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

