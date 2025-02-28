New hostage negotiations: Israel and Hamas meet in Cairo

Another round of talks between Israel and Hamas has begun in Cairo with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States. This is reported by the AR, UNN reports.

Details

The main goal of the discussions is to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire in the coming days. The mediators are trying to prevent escalation and ensure further implementation of the agreements.

The key points of the negotiations are the expansion of humanitarian aid for Gazans and the search for a compromise solution to the return of hostages. According to available information, there are still dozens of prisoners in the enclave, including both living and dead. It is expected that further exchanges will be made in the next stages of the agreement.

However, agreeing on the terms of a new truce is complicated by disagreements between the parties. Israeli authorities insist on weakening Hamas' influence in the region and destroying its military capabilities. At the same time, the group has not shown any willingness to disarm, which could slow down progress in the negotiations.

