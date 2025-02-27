ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

In Israel, a Palestinian drove into a bus stop: 13 wounded, attacker shot dead

Near the city of Pardes Hana, a driver deliberately drove into a crowd at a bus stop, injuring 13 people. The attacker tried to escape and attack the police with a screwdriver before being shot dead.

Near the Israeli town of Pardes Khan, a Palestinian man drove a car into people waiting for a bus. As a result of the incident, 13 people were injured, including a 17-year-old girl who is in extremely serious condition. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

The attacker tried to escape, crashed into a police car and tried to attack officers with a screwdriver, after which he was shot dead.

What is known?

The suspect, a Palestinian from the Janin neighborhood in the West Bank, was living in Israel illegally with his wife. After the attack, he tried to flee, but crashed into a police car, tried to attack officers with a screwdriver and was shot dead, said Police Chief Daniel Levy.

Police are investigating the attack at the Karkur crossing near Pardes Khan as a terrorist attack.

It came a week after a series of bus bombings near Tel Aviv that Israeli authorities attributed to terrorists from the West Bank.

According to doctors, the 17-year-old girl is in critical condition. She was taken to the hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

The doctors reported that the victim was in a medically induced sleep and connected to a ventilator.

She suffered severe injuries to her head and limbs.

A 60-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman are also in serious condition, both with head injuries.

An 18-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries, and six other people sustained minor injuries.

Police told Channel 12 that the attacker accelerated sharply before the hit-and-run.

The footage from the scene shows a car turning sharply towards the bus stop at high speed and then driving back onto the road.

“He picked up speed and crashed into a police car nearby. Officers chased him, detained him and neutralized him,” the police spokesman said.

Police Chief Daniel Levy said that after the attack, the assailant crashed into a patrol car, got out of the car with a screwdriver and tried to attack the police. The officers opened fire and shot him dead.

The media identified the attacker as 53-year-old Jamil Zayud, a native of the Janin district.

According to Haaretz, in 2021, Zayud was prosecuted for driving without a license.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Thursday evening, explosions occurred on the outskirts of Tel Aviv in the city of Bat Yam. Three buses exploded, and explosive devices were found in two other buses, but they did not detonate. 

