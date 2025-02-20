Series of explosions in Tel Aviv suburbs: police investigate possible terrorist attack

On Thursday evening, explosions rang out on the outskirts of Tel Aviv in the city of Bat-Yam. This was reported by The Times of Israel, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene of the explosions, checking all the circumstances of the incident. According to preliminary information, three buses exploded, and explosive devices were found in two other buses, but they did not detonate. The police do not rule out the possibility of a planned attack.

Social media posted footage of the burning bus in the parking lot, with thick smoke rising above it. At the same time, there is no official information about the victims.

