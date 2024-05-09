Hamas says it will not compromise further on ceasefire

The Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday that it was unwilling to make additional concessions to Israel in ceasefire talks in Gaza, although talks are still underway in Cairo to halt Israel's seven-month offensive. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Israel continued tank and air strikes on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday and threatened a large-scale assault. On Tuesday, its forces entered through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt, blocking a vital aid route and the only way to evacuate wounded patients.

Izzat El-Reshik, a member of Hamas's political office in Qatar, said in a statement Wednesday evening that the group was not going beyond the ceasefire proposal it accepted Monday, which also includes the release of some Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian women and children detained in Israel.

Israel is not serious about reaching an agreement, and it is using the talks as a cover to invade Rafah and occupy the crossing said Reshik.

There was no comment from Israel, which announced on Monday that the three-stage proposal endorsed by Hamas was unacceptable because the conditions were diluted.

Context

Since Tuesday, delegations from Hamas, Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar have been meeting in Cairo. Citing a high-ranking source, Egyptian state television Al Qahera TV reported that the talks in Cairo lasted throughout Wednesday and into the night.

