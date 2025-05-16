$41.470.07
Reports: Ukrainian source says Russia's demands at Istanbul talks were "unrealistic"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6522 views

A Ukrainian diplomatic source reported that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are unrealistic. They go far beyond the scope of previous discussions.

Reports: Ukrainian source says Russia's demands at Istanbul talks were "unrealistic"

A Ukrainian diplomatic source told the media in a comment that Russia's demands at the Istanbul talks are unrealistic, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.

Details

Reuters has brief information that a Ukrainian diplomatic source told the news agency that "Russia's demands in Istanbul are unrealistic and go far beyond anything that has been discussed before."

It is indicated that the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed Reuters about the completion of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Russian media have also reported that the negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have ended.

These were the first direct talks between the two countries since the beginning of 2022, immediately after Russia began its full-scale invasion.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Istanbul
Ukraine
