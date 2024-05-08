Gaza truce talks resume in Cairo with participation of all parties

Negotiations aimed at agreeing on the terms of a truce in the seven-month war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip resumed in Cairo on Wednesday "with the participation of all parties." UNN reports with reference to Barrons.

Details

The resumption of negotiations in Cairo is taking place in the presence of representatives of Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement, as well as Qatari, American and Egyptian mediators, according to a media source close to the Egyptian authorities.

"Today, truce talks resumed in Cairo with the participation of all parties," the Egyptian TV channel AlQahera News, close to the security services, reported, citing a "senior official" whom it did not name.

At the same time, despite international pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he intended to launch a ground operation on the southern outskirts of the Gaza Strip.

Recall

The United States has decided to temporarily suspend the shipment of a new batch of weapons to Israel. U.S. officials told a number of newspapers anonymously, citing fears that the weapons could be used by the Israeli army during an invasion of Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip where 1.4 million Palestinian civilians have taken refuge in recent months.

This would be the first such delay since the Biden administration offered full support to Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. Washington is Israel's closest ally and main arms supplier.

At the same time, a senior Israeli official, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reuters that "if we have to fight tooth and nail, we will do what we have to do.

Germany sends two warships amid tensions between China and Taiwan