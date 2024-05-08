Germany sends two warships amid tensions between China and Taiwan

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71561 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105273 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148250 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152471 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249015 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225168 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102305 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42417 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37218 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55565 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249015 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225168 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237130 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223988 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71561 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49489 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55565 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112640 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113564 views
Germany sends two warships amid tensions between China and Taiwan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16341 views

Germany is sending two warships to the Indo-Pacific region amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan over freedom of navigation and trade routes.

Germany is trying to increase its military presence in the South Sea region amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan, which threatens commercial shipping. On Tuesday, Germany sent two warships to the Indo-Pacific region, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

On Tuesday, Germany sent two warships to the Indo-Pacific region. The decision was made in view of the tensions between China and Taiwan, which puts pressure on freedom of navigation and free passage on trade routes. This was stated by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the northern German naval base in Wilhelmshaven.

"Looking on the other hand, not showing a presence in the Indo-Pacific in support of the international rules-based order is not an option for Germany. Presence matters," he told reporters.

Context

Beijing considers almost all of the South China Sea to be its property, despite an international tribunal's ruling that Beijing has no legal basis for these claims. In addition, China also claims Taiwan as its territory, despite the latter's strong objections.

After discussing Russia's war in Ukraine and the economy, Macron and Xi had lunch at an altitude of 2,150 meters08.05.24, 10:13 • 21088 views

Addendum

The German ships will pass through the South China Sea. There is currently no information on whether they will also pass through the Taiwan Strait, as the United States ships did.

Reference

In 2021, a German warship entered the South China Sea for the first time in nearly 20 years, joining other Western countries in expanding their military presence in the region amid concerns about China's territorial ambitions.

Philippines summons China's ambassador after water cannons are used against Philippine boats in the South China Sea02.05.24, 17:21 • 20688 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
reutersReuters
beijingBeijing
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
philippinesPhilippines
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
taiwanTaiwan
borys-pistoriusBoris Pistorius
germanyGermany
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

