Philippines summons China's ambassador after water cannons are used against Philippine boats in the South China Sea

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98148 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110445 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153130 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156896 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174700 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165861 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227231 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31858 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28528 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35409 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28812 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25701 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252890 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227231 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238831 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225513 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98148 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69709 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76189 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113414 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114286 views
Philippines summons China's ambassador after water cannons are used against Philippine boats in the South China Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20688 views

The Philippines summoned China's ambassador after the Chinese coast guard used powerful water cannons against Philippine ships patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, damaging the vessels and escalating tensions around the disputed area.

This year, the Philippines has already protested 20 times against China's "dangerous maneuvers" amid escalating tensions over the disputed shoal. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The Philippines has summoned a Chinese diplomat, accusing Beijing of "harassment" and "dangerous maneuvers" after using water cannons against two Philippine ships while on patrol in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the deputy head of the Chinese mission, Zhou Zhiyong, two days after an incident on a disputed shoal that damaged a Philippine Coast Guard vessel and another government boat.

According to the ministry, this is the Philippines' 20th protest against the behavior of the Chinese coast guard this year. Over the past two years, it has filed 153 complaints.

The Philippines said that the pressure during Tuesday's water cannon incident was much more powerful than ever before, and that it tore or bent metal sections and equipment on Philippine vessels.

The Philippines protests against harassment, ramming, crowding, shadowing and blocking, dangerous maneuvers, use of water cannons and other aggressive actions by the Chinese coast guard and Chinese maritime police

- the ministry said in a statement.

Context

In 2012, China seized the Scarborough Shoal and blocked it for the Philippines.

Tensions over the Scarborough Shoal have recently increased as the Philippines takes a more assertive approach in the disputed areas, strengthening alliances with the United States and Japan.

The shoal, which is an important fishing area used by several countries and located near major shipping lanes, is in the Philippine economic zone and is claimed by China, although neither country has sovereignty over it.

The naval confrontation in the East Sea is intensifying: Philippines strengthens security, China says violations01.04.24, 13:00 • 23288 views

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Wednesday that the atoll has always been Chinese territory and called on the Philippines to stop violations and provocations and not "challenge China's determination to protect our sovereignty.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting claims by other countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam also claim parts of the sea around their coasts.

The United States and the Philippines begin exercises involving 16 thousand military personnel22.04.24, 06:49 • 138129 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
vietnamVietnam
malaysiaMalaysia
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
philippinesPhilippines
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising