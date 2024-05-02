Philippines summons China's ambassador after water cannons are used against Philippine boats in the South China Sea

This year, the Philippines has already protested 20 times against China's "dangerous maneuvers" amid escalating tensions over the disputed shoal. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

The Philippines has summoned a Chinese diplomat, accusing Beijing of "harassment" and "dangerous maneuvers" after using water cannons against two Philippine ships while on patrol in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the deputy head of the Chinese mission, Zhou Zhiyong, two days after an incident on a disputed shoal that damaged a Philippine Coast Guard vessel and another government boat.

According to the ministry, this is the Philippines' 20th protest against the behavior of the Chinese coast guard this year. Over the past two years, it has filed 153 complaints.

The Philippines said that the pressure during Tuesday's water cannon incident was much more powerful than ever before, and that it tore or bent metal sections and equipment on Philippine vessels.

The Philippines protests against harassment, ramming, crowding, shadowing and blocking, dangerous maneuvers, use of water cannons and other aggressive actions by the Chinese coast guard and Chinese maritime police - the ministry said in a statement.

Context

In 2012, China seized the Scarborough Shoal and blocked it for the Philippines.

Tensions over the Scarborough Shoal have recently increased as the Philippines takes a more assertive approach in the disputed areas, strengthening alliances with the United States and Japan.

The shoal, which is an important fishing area used by several countries and located near major shipping lanes, is in the Philippine economic zone and is claimed by China, although neither country has sovereignty over it.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said on Wednesday that the atoll has always been Chinese territory and called on the Philippines to stop violations and provocations and not "challenge China's determination to protect our sovereignty.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting claims by other countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam also claim parts of the sea around their coasts.

