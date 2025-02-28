Israel and Hamas fail to agree on next stage of Gaza truce
Kyiv • UNN
Israel proposes to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for 6 weeks to release hostages. Hamas insists on an immediate transition to the second phase of the agreement to achieve a lasting peace.
Israel would like to extend the first phase to free all hostages, while Hamas calls for an immediate move to the next part, which should agree on a “path to a lasting peace.
Transmits UNN with reference to Reuters, ORF and Haaretz.
Since yesterday, negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been underway in Cairo to extend the ceasefire agreement and release hostages. According to insiders, Israel wants to extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement for six weeks. The Israeli delegation demanded a 42-day extension during talks in Cairo, Egyptian security forces said today.
Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement declaring its commitment to implementing the agreement “in all its stages and in all its details.
We call on the international community to put pressure on Israel to fully implement the agreement and immediately, without delay or detours, proceed with the second phase
Hamas sources told Haaretz that the hostages are an “important bargaining chip” and will not be released, dead or alive, until Israel expresses a clear position on ending the war.
According to the Israeli army, 58 Israeli hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, at least 34 of them are dead.
