Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks: what is known

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7384 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23024 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47600 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140531 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77299 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68818 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64261 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40280 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31821 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
25%
751 mm
Popular news

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 23024 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64800 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140531 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55493 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62258 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5094 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29321 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32519 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29739 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62929 views
Actual

Telegram

The Washington Post

The Times

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4366 views

An Israeli delegation has arrived in Egypt for talks on a ceasefire with Hamas. A long-term truce, exchange of hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza are being discussed.

Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks: what is known

An Israeli delegation arrived in the Egyptian capital on Sunday evening to hold talks with mediators on a possible ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This is reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details 

According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the delegation met with senior Egyptian officials on Monday, and the BBC reported that mediators had put forward a proposal for a long-term truce.

As indicated, Egypt and Qatar are proposing a ceasefire for a term of five to seven years, an official end to the war, a complete withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from the Gaza Strip, and the release of "all Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons," which, as noted, confirms the Times of Israel's report on the comprehensive agreement that Hamas is seeking.

The BBC report, citing a senior Palestinian official, does not say whether the remaining hostages who are not Israeli citizens will be released - two of whom are Thai and non-Palestinian, as well as the bodies of two Thais and a Tanzanian citizen.

Israeli military admitted "professional errors" in the death of 15 aid workers in Gaza21.04.25, 08:19 • 3192 views

Meanwhile, Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip continues: the Hamas-controlled civil defense agency said seven people were killed in new airstrikes on the territory.

"The occupation carried out brutal airstrikes on Gaza City and the cities of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanun and Khan Yunis, killing seven civilians," civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP on Tuesday. In its casualty figures, Hamas, as noted, consistently confuses civilians with terrorist fighters.

Israel plans to keep troops in 30% of the Gaza Strip after the fighting ends16.04.25, 23:26 • 3141 view

Israel does not comment on individual strikes, but says it seeks to minimize civilian casualties and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza civilians as human shields, conducting combat operations from civilian areas, including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques.

On Monday, the country's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized the current conduct of the war, saying that if the fighting does not escalate, the current government will "have no justification for its existence."

Let us remind you 

Earlier, a Hamas representative stated that they want a comprehensive agreement on ending the war in the Gaza Strip and exchanging all Israeli hostages for Palestinians held in prison in Israel.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Cairo
Qatar
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Brent
$67.09
Bitcoin
$88,403.10
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$34.79
Золото
$3,455.41
Ethereum
$1,629.12