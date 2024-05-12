Biden names terms of truce in Gaza

US President Joe Biden said that "a ceasefire will come tomorrow" if Hamas releases the hostages it holds in Gaza, UNN reports citing CNN.

Details

"As I said, it's up to Hamas - if they wanted to, we could end it tomorrow. And the ceasefire will begin tomorrow," Biden said.

Earlier this week, Israeli and Hamas negotiators left Cairo without reaching an agreement.

Hamas militants said that Israel's rejection of the ceasefire plan presented by mediators at the talks in Cairo has returned the hostage negotiations to the "starting point." Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of obstructing the ceasefire talks. Hamas says Netanyahu is using the talks as a cover for an attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Meanwhile, at least 300,000 people have fled Rafah after the Israeli Defense Forces called on locals to evacuate . According to CNN, at least 15 people were killed in the strikes on the southern Gaza city on Saturday.

