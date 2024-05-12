US offers Israel intelligence and humanitarian aid to prevent full-scale invasion of Rafah

The United States is offering Israel assistance, including intelligence and humanitarian support, to prevent a full-scale invasion of Rafah. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

President Biden's administration quickly responds to the threat of a full-scale Israeli invasion of Rafah by offering assistance and support.

The United States is reportedly offering Israel confidential intelligence to help pinpoint the location of Hamas leaders and find the group's hidden tunnels.

President Biden's aides are emphasizing the humanitarian aspects, proposing the creation of thousands of shelters and the construction of food, water, and medical delivery systems for Palestinians to provide them with livable conditions. President Biden and his team are making these proposals in hopes of forcing Israel to conduct a more limited and targeted operation in Gaza, where some 1.3 million Palestinians are sheltering.

