A city in southern Israel was hit by rocket fire from Gaza: 3 wounded

A rocket from Gaza hits a building in Ashkelon (Israel). Currently, 3 people are known to be wounded. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the IDF, a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a building in the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel.

Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon reports that three people were hospitalized in the medical center after being wounded by a direct rocket attack.

They are reportedly in satisfactory condition.

Israel has called for a new evacuation in Rafah in southern Gaza as it prepares to expand operations