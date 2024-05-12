A city in southern Israel was hit by rocket fire from Gaza: 3 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket fired from Gaza hits a building in Ashkelon (Israel), injuring 3 people who were hospitalized.
A rocket from Gaza hits a building in Ashkelon (Israel). Currently, 3 people are known to be wounded. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.
Details
According to the IDF, a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit a building in the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel.
Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon reports that three people were hospitalized in the medical center after being wounded by a direct rocket attack.
They are reportedly in satisfactory condition.
