Israel strikes Rafah in Gaza

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74004 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105685 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148638 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249386 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173879 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165172 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225372 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44316 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39198 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33114 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57615 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51633 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225372 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211538 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237310 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224159 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74004 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51633 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57615 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112700 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113610 views
Israel strikes Rafah in Gaza

Israel strikes Rafah in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36704 views

Israel shelled the Rafah area of Gaza, killing a senior commander of the Islamic terrorist group al-Mujahideen Brigades and several civilians.

On Thursday, May 9, Israeli forces shelled areas of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The attack killed a senior commander of the Islamic terrorist group Al-Mujahideen Brigades. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Israel claims Hamas militants are hiding in Rafah. 

According to residents and doctors in Rafah, at least three people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack on Thursday near a mosque in the eastern district of Brazil. In addition, an Israeli air strike on two houses in the Sabra neighborhood of Rafah reportedly killed at least 12 people, including women and children.

Among the dead are a senior commander of the Al-Mujahidin Brigade and his family, as well as the family of another leader of the group, according to doctors, relatives and representatives of the group.

In Gaza, the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their fighters fired anti-tank missiles and mortars at Israeli tanks that had congregated on the eastern outskirts of the city.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters on Thursday that the latest round of indirect talks in Cairo to end hostilities in Gaza had ended and Israel would continue its operation in Rafah and other parts of the Gaza Strip as planned.

According to the official, Israel has conveyed its reservations to mediators about Hamas's offer to release hostages. 

In the United States, the White House has expressed hope that Israel will not launch a full-scale operation in Rafah, saying that it does not believe it will contribute to Israel's goal of defeating Hamas.

"An invasion of Rafah, in (President Biden's) view, would not advance that goal," said spokesman John Kirby.

According to Kirby, Hamas has been under considerable pressure from Israel, and there are better options than an operation involving significant risk to civilians to track down the remnants of the group's leadership.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden issued a warning against a full-scale ground invasion of Rafah, saying: "I've made it clear that if they go into Rafah... I will not supply weapons.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
