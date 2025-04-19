Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that China is one of the biggest threats of foreign interference in Canadian affairs and is a growing threat in the Arctic. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, April 17, during the pre-election debate, when Carney was asked to name the biggest threat to Canada's security, he replied: "China".

According to the Prime Minister, Canada must resist Chinese threats of foreign interference. He also criticized China for partnering with Russia in the war against Ukraine and said that this is a threat to the broader Asia and Taiwan in particular.

Recall

On April 8, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk Oblast who were fighting as part of the Russian army.

On April 9, 2025, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, particularly TikTok.

Ukraine received information about China's supply of weapons to Russia. Specifically, it concerns gunpowder and artillery, as well as weapons production on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The President of Ukraine imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies involved in supplying materials for the production of Russian weapons, including the Iskander OTRK.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill was reintroduced on sanctions against Chinese companies assisting Russia in the war. The list includes Huawei, DJI, Hikvision, and others.

China has never provided lethal weapons to any party, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder, to Russia.

