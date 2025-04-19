China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 39515 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 56370 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 66655 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 71731 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 108239 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 92429 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 156965 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54035 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 139048 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85242 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
1.6m/s
53%
751 mm
Popular news

Finnish Shipyard May Build Icebreakers for US Coast Guard

April 18, 03:50 PM • 9034 views

You have to be an outright bastard to inflict such blows on Good Friday: Zelenskyy on the attack on Kharkiv

April 18, 04:12 PM • 9576 views

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

April 18, 05:11 PM • 9974 views

Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine

April 18, 05:45 PM • 9260 views

Fire on the Sumy-Kyiv train: rescuers revealed details and showed photos of the burned carriage

April 18, 06:07 PM • 11229 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 39515 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 89460 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 145088 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 156965 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 139048 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 17292 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 20092 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 22023 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55925 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 68529 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called China one of the biggest threats of foreign interference in the country's affairs. He stated that the growing threat from the PRC in the Arctic and its partnership with the Russian Federation pose a danger to Asia.

China and Russia pose a common threat to the world - Prime Minister of Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that China is one of the biggest threats of foreign interference in Canadian affairs and is a growing threat in the Arctic. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Thursday, April 17, during the pre-election debate, when Carney was asked to name the biggest threat to Canada's security, he replied: "China".

According to the Prime Minister, Canada must resist Chinese threats of foreign interference. He also criticized China for partnering with Russia in the war against Ukraine and said that this is a threat to the broader Asia and Taiwan in particular.

Recall

On April 8, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens in Donetsk Oblast who were fighting as part of the Russian army. 

On April 9, 2025, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Recruitment takes place through social networks, particularly TikTok.

Ukraine received information about China's supply of weapons to Russia. Specifically, it concerns gunpowder and artillery, as well as weapons production on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The President of Ukraine imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies involved in supplying materials for the production of Russian weapons, including the Iskander OTRK.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, a bill was reintroduced on sanctions against Chinese companies assisting Russia in the war. The list includes Huawei, DJI, Hikvision, and others.

China has never provided lethal weapons to any party, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, reacting to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder, to Russia.

Captured Chinese hope to return home14.04.25, 18:19 • 9565 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Carney
United States House of Representatives
TikTok
Reuters
Taiwan
9K720 Iskander
Canada
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,430.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,585.81