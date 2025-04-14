$41.180.14
Captured Chinese hope to return home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9450 views

Captured Chinese citizens hope for help from Beijing in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia. They claim they had no ties to the Chinese government and were recruited through advertising.

Captured Chinese hope to return home

Chinese citizens who were taken prisoner hope that Beijing will help facilitate an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and they will be able to return to their homeland. This was stated by captured Chinese citizen Zhang Renbo during a press conference, reports UNN.

We hope that China, the Chinese government can help facilitate an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and we will return to China

- said Renbo.

He also stressed that both had previously had no connection to the state authorities of the People's Republic of China and had not served in the army, but had signed a contract with the Russian army, guided by advertising on social networks.

Another prisoner, Wang Guangjun, said that the Chinese government had warned that it was undesirable for Chinese citizens to travel to Russia, and to places where hostilities were taking place.

Let us remind you

Chinese prisoner Wang Guangjun, who fought on the side of Russia against Ukraine, urged his fellow citizens not to go to war, and stressed that Russia is not so strong.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
China
Ukraine
