The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding minerals. This was reported by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN informs.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, as a subject of legislative initiative, registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: Draft Law "On the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction", - wrote Melnychuk.

According to the information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the draft law has registration number 0309. Its author is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Let us remind you

Sky News, citing an unnamed official in the US presidential administration, reported that the Verkhovna Rada will ratify the agreement on minerals between the US and Ukraine within a week.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the ratification of the agreement in the Verkhovna Rada will not take place this week, or even next week.

The US and Ukraine may wait a decade or more for profits from a minerals deal - Reuters